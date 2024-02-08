(Bloomberg) -- Liberian President Joseph Boakai ordered an audit of the central bank two weeks after taking over leadership of the West African nation, fulfilling a campaign promise to scrutinize his predecessor, George Weah’s government.

The auditor-general was also ordered to look into the Executive Protection Service and National Security Agency, according to an emailed statement on Thursday. The investigation will cover the six-year term of the former administration and the findings should be reported in three months.

Boakai, who was sworn in on Jan. 22 after defeating Weah — a former AC Milan star and FIFA World Player of the Year — in a November vote, has pledged to revive the economy in the country with large gold and iron-ore reserves. The state of finances at the central bank as reported by his predecessor was “far from reality,” Boakai said last month.

“The audit of the three institutions marks the beginning of a holistic audit of government ministries and agencies in keeping with the president’s commitment to fighting corruption as well as ensuring transparency and accountability,” the government said in Thursday’s statement.

