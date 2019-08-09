(Bloomberg) -- Freshly-minted company mettle has been tested and found wanting this earnings season with Friday’s stinkers emblematic of the whole. Think Uber Technologies Inc., Fastly Inc., and Revolve Group Inc.

The wreckage: Uber shares slid 7.9% at the open after the ride-hailing company missed sales estimates, while rival Lyft Inc. topped expectations. Revolve opened 17% lower after it reported lighter-than-expected gross margins. And Fastly fell as much as 27%, slipping below its IPO price, after missing gross margin estimates and reporting higher capital expenditures.

Call it an upset, given the hype that tends to follow IPOs. Among the nearly 20 freshly listed companies that reported earnings this week, the majority fell in the next session. IPOs are rising 0.2% on average following reports, lagging behind S&P 500 stocks, which climbed 5.3% on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Other newcomers on deck to report earnings include Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Greenlane Holdings Inc., RealReal Inc., and Grocery Outlet Holding Inc. They are among the more well-received IPOs of this year with stocks that opened at least 40% above their offer prices. All are first-time reporters.

Cross-border IPOs will be tested as well when China’s big brands So-Young International Inc. and Luckin Coffee Inc. do their show-and-tell.

