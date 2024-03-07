(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef is experiencing a new mass coral bleaching, adding to the toll of global damage from rising ocean temperatures.

“Aerial surveys of the reef have revealed prevalent shallow water coral bleaching on most surveyed reefs,” the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, a government agency, said Friday in a statement, after an assessment of about 300 reefs. “Results are consistent with patterns of heat stress that has built up over summer.”

Coral reefs, which are home to about a quarter of all marine life, are being decimated by the impacts of higher ocean temperatures and acidification. Repeated bleaching can cause permanent damage and leave reefs unable to recover from disasters.

The latest occurrence in Australia is the fifth mass coral bleaching at the Great Barrier Reef since 2016, and the most intense to impact southern areas, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

“Unless we see a significant drop off in temperatures in the next few weeks, the risk of significant coral mortality is high,” Richard Leck, WWF-Australia head of oceans, said in a statement.

Bleaching does not always result in coral mortality and some corals could be able to recover if conditions cool, the reef authority said in its statement.

Australia succeeded last year in keeping the Great Barrier Reef off Unesco’s “in danger” list, though the site — which stretches across as area about the size of Japan — is considered under serious threat by the United Nation’s heritage body.

