(Bloomberg) -- New Mexico, suffering a monthlong spate of wildfires, faces four days of “the worst possible set of fire conditions,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tweeted Friday.

A large blaze has scorched about 168,000 acres near Las Vegas, New Mexico, in the northeastern part of the state, according to the website New Mexico Fire Information.

The National Weather Service said “a dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical fire weather is on tap beginning Saturday,” citing “strong winds, low humidity, above-average warm and a very unstable atmosphere.”

