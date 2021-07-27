New Mexico Seen Running Out of Legal Cannabis Once Sales Start

(Bloomberg) -- They’re anticipating another sort of supply bottleneck in New Mexico.

The official overseeing New Mexico’s new recreational marijuana industry said, “it’s highly likely we will run out of cannabis in the first week, if not the first two weeks” when sales counters open next year, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Linda Trujillo, superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department, told state lawmakers Monday that New Mexico will need nearly 500,000 plants to meet anticipated demand and that the industry could suffer a growth failure rate of 18% or more, the newspaper said.

