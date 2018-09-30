(Bloomberg) -- New Mexico’s economy leads other states in job and wage gains since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, according to an analysis of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia data. Nevada, Arizona, California and Georgia rounded out the top five.

“New Mexicans from all walks of life have collaborated for years, and done the hard work focused on ensuring business-friendly policies, diversifying the economy, maintaining fiscal discipline,” Tim Nitti, chief executive officer of the New Mexico Partnership in Albuquerque, said by email.

