(Bloomberg) -- A wildfire burning for 25 days in rural northeastern New Mexico has caused widespread property loss and continues to blaze across more than 60,000 acres, a local official said Thursday.

“The No. 1 enemy right now is the erratic wind,” Jesus Romero, deputy county manager of San Miguel County, said in a telephone interview.

The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper said flames destroyed more 200 homes though Romero said he wasn’t able to provide an exact number. Sections of adjacent Mora County are also ablaze. Two wildfires merged into a single blaze last week.

Most of the structural damage has been to homes and out-buildings, Romero said. No injuries have been reported. Evacuation orders are in place. There are more than 800 firefighters and emergency personnel on the scene, supported by aerial tankers, he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.