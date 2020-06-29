New models show COVID-19 progress but with 'hot spots' to monitor: Trudeau

OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says new federal models show continued progress in suppressing COVID-19, but with significant hot spots.

He says the restrictions Canadians have lived with through the spring have worked to get the novel coronavirus under control.

But if we let up, Trudeau says the country could still be at risk.

A new explosion in cases could mean a return to tight restrictions, he warns.

He says rising COVID-19 numbers in the United States demonstrate the need for continued vigilance north of the border, including keeping physical distances from each other wherever possible.

More details on the federal government's outlook are to come at mid-day Eastern time, in a news conference with Canada's top public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

