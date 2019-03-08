New Normal for Central Banks, ECB Letdown, U.S. Jobs: Eco Day

It’s U.S. jobs day. Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by about 180,000, a still-solid pace though down from 304,000 in the prior month, while the jobless rate fell a tenth of a point to 3.9 percent -- near the lowest rate since 1969

U.S. and European central banks are reconciling themselves to a new normal of historically low interest rates and bloated balance sheets

Disappointment. Mario Draghi’s latest and potentially last salvo to boost the euro-area economy risks not being enough On Thursday, the ECB delivered a fresh round of monetary stimulus to shore up the weakening economy. Bloomberg Economics’s Jamie Murray says the measures fail to offer a material injection of fresh stimulus.

Doubts linger. Some European Central Bank policy makers consider the institution’s downgraded growth forecast for 2019 is still too optimistic, according to people with knowledge of the matter

Doves club. It’s been a week of dovish turns at central banks, as officials in Europe unleashed more stimulus, while their peers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia indicated they are in no hurry to raise interest rates

Women in work. Italy’s women are lagging the rest of Europe when it comes to economic activity, leaving the nation missing out on billions of euros each year

Slump time. China’s exports fell in February and imports also weakened due to the Lunar New Year shutdown and continued uncertainty from the trade war

As simple as that. The European Union’s chief trade negotiator urged President Donald Trump to stop imposing tariffs on the bloc if he wants a partner to help the U.S. pressure China to abide by rules governing the global economy

Summit takeaways. China’s annual leaders gathering in Beijing unleashed a flurry of policy initiatives, key among them a shift that puts fiscal policy decisively at the forefront of stimulus. In the nation’s manufacturing heartland, firms are struggling to retain workers who succumb to the lure of easier, better paid jobs in the booming services industry

Uneven: Japan’s economy expanded more than first estimated in the fourth quarter, driven partly by stronger business investment. Yet more recent gauges of factory output and exports point to a gloomier outlook for this year

On International Women’s Day, here’s what top female economists covering India are predicting for 2019

