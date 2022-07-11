(Bloomberg) -- Rebecca Blank resigned as president of Northwestern University on Monday, which was supposed to be her first day on campus, after learning she has an aggressive form of cancer.

“The job of president requires multiple events, long days, travel and constant energy, especially in the first year,” Blank, 66, said in a statement. “I have always been able to deliver this in previous jobs, but my doctors advise me that the treatments I am starting will make it almost impossible to do the job you need in a new president.”

Northwestern, in Evanston, Illinois, is among several US universities seeking new leadership. Last month, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow announced he’s stepping down at the end of next year. Others departing include the presidents of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dartmouth College, Columbia University, New York University and Howard University.

Blank, an economist, previously was chancellor of the University of Wisconsin. Morton Schapiro will remain in the job until a successor is appointed.

