(Bloomberg) -- New Orleans warned residents to stay indoors as fires burned out of control and more than a million people were without power a day after Ida rolled ashore as a powerful hurricane.

The storm, which packed some of the most powerful winds ever to hit the area, drove a wall of water inland when it made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of New Orleans. As it lumbers north, Ida is unleashing a catastrophic amount of rain that could total 2 feet when all is said and done.

Ida struck Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the costliest cyclone in U.S. history that left much of New Orleans in ruins. Now the area’s levees, pumps and other infrastructure rebuilt after that 2005 storm are being put to their biggest test yet.

The full impact will begin to come into focus as the sun rises and residents get their first glimpse of the damage. Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday as it moved inland.

Key Developments:

Parts of New Orleans may be without power for weeks

Oil and natural gas explorers in region have shut production

President Biden pledged to ensure a full recovery for area

Mississippi River was flowing in reverse in southeastern Louisiana

Ida’s path raises risk of disasters at Louisiana’s toxic chemical plants

New Orleans Says Stay Inside (8:12 a.m. NY)

New Orleans cautioned residents to remain indoors early Monday because the streets are strewn with debris, fallen trees and snapped power lines.

The 911 emergency-response system is down, the city said in a text. Electricity service is out not only in New Orleans and its suburbs but across most of southeast Louisiana, according to Poweroutage.us.

“If you have an emergency in @CityOfNOLA, please go to the nearest fire station or flag down an officer,” the city said in a social-media post.

Levees Protecting New Orleans Holding Fast (7:48 a.m. NY)

The vast network of levees, pumps and other infrastructure shielding New Orleans from inundation by the sea appeared to be holding fast as sunrise approached on Monday.

Torrential rain and a massive surge of ocean water whipped up by Ida put the city’s flood-control apparatuses to their greatest test since they were rebuilt and reinforced after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Still, the danger hasn’t passed, as previous storms have demonstrated that levees and dikes can fail days after the rain stops. At least one levee in rural Plaquemines Parish south of the city was overtopped by water late Sunday.

Fires Burning Uncontrolled in Suburban New Orleans (7:18 a.m. NY)

At least a dozen buildings are burning in suburban New Orleans and firefighters cannot put out the fires because of damage from Ida.

The storm’s high winds made it unsafe for firefighters to operate while fallen trees had damaged the water system, leading to low pressure that made it impossible to put out the fires, according to a social media post by the mayor and fire chief of Kenner, just west of New Orleans.

The department would respond “just as soon as we have a water source and we are not risking the safety of our firefighters,” the post said. Separately, the New Orleans Fire Department reported a two-alarm fire at a grocery store on Monday.

It was unclear what triggered the blazes.

