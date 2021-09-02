(Bloomberg) -- A second critical transmission line that delivers power to New Orleans is up and running again and flights are slowing resuming at the city’s airport Thursday.

The line was restored early Thursday morning, bringing in power from west of the city, Ramsey Green, New Orleans deputy chief administrative officer, said in a press briefing. Hurricane Ida knocked out all eight of the key transmission lines that link Louisiana’s biggest city to the broader grid, and the first, an eastbound connection, went back into service early Wednesday. Power is gradually flickering back on in some neighborhoods.

Delta Air Lines is scheduling flights for Thursday and United Airlines will follow on Friday, he said.

The milestones come amid painstaking efforts to repair the energy infrastructure devastated by the storm Sunday that left more more than a million homes and businesses in the dark. City officials and Entergy Corp., the state’s biggest utility, haven’t provided a timeline for restoration, and the hardest-hit parts of the region may not have electricity for weeks.

The city has cleared debris from more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of public rights of way. However, gasoline is in short supply, and the lack of fuel is hindering some relief efforts.

“The road ahead of us is going to be a long one,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said during the briefing.

