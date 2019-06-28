(Bloomberg) -- The college admissions scandal that has rocked the industry expanded as authorities charged a new parent in the case.

Jeffrey Bizzack, 59, of Solana Beach, California, will admit to paying bribes to get his son into the University of Southern California, according to the Justice Department.

In July 2017, William “Rick” Singer, the scam’s mastermind, asked Bizzack for biographical information about his son that prosecutors said was for a phony athletic profile. Later that month, Bizzack emailed Singer his son’s academic transcripts, which were forwarded to Laura Janke, the former USC assistant soccer coach, prosecutors said.

Janke then created a fabricated volleyball profile for the son and sent it to Singer, who forwarded it to "the senior associate athletic director at USC," according to the government.

Bizzack’s son received conditional admission to USC as a student athlete in November 2017, and in December Bizzack sent a $50,000 check to USC and made multiple payments totaling $200,000 to Singer’s purported nonprofit corporation, according to the U.S.

In March 2018, prosecutors said, Bizzack’s son was formally accepted to the school.

