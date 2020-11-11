(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s new president Manuel Merino tapped an experienced former defense minister to lead his cabinet as he seeks to bring stability back to a nation in turmoil.

Antero Flores Araoz will be sworn in as cabinet chief Wednesday, according to local media. He confirmed the appointment in an interview with RPP radio.

Peru has been in political chaos since congress impeached President Martin Vizcarra on Monday over corruption allegations. Merino, as head of congress, assumed the presidency on Tuesday, giving the country its third head of state in less than five years.

The surprise ouster of the country’s most popular leader in decades triggered street protests against what some see as a power grab by the opposition.

Peruvian assets slumped, with the currency falling to an 18-year low, and investors are braced for more political turbulence as the country struggles back from one of the world’s deepest economic slumps.

Flores Araoz said he opposed the recent wave of populist policies from congress and will continue to do so. The new government won’t be an extension of congress, he said.

Since a new congress took office in March, with Merino as its head, the legislature has passed measures that Vizcarra’s government considered reckless, such as allowing Peruvians to tap private pension savings during the pandemic and payouts from a state retirement fund.

Flores Araoz declined to identify his choice of finance minister, saying he still has to discuss it with the president.

Flores Araoz was a lawmaker from 1992 to 2006 with Peru’s conservative Popular Christian Party, and head of congress from 2004 to 2005. He served as defense minister during the government of Alan Garcia from 2007 to 2009, and made a failed bid for the presidency in 2016.

