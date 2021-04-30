New Peru Poll Shows Castillo’s Lead Over Fujimori Has Narrowed

(Bloomberg) -- Leftist Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo maintained a shrinking but commanding lead over Keiko Fujimori ahead of the June 6 election, according to a poll released Friday by Datum.

The survey, taken April 27-29, shows Castillo with 44% of voter preference versus 34% for former lawmaker Fujimori. A full 11% of voters remain undecided, and 11% plan to cast blank or invalidated ballots.

Castillo’s lead over Fujimori narrowed by five points since the last Datum survey conducted April 16-20.

In a sign of how polarized the race is, 49% of those who planned to vote for Castillo said they were doing so because they “reject” Fujimori. Likewise, 59% of those voting for Fujimori said they were doing so because of their dislike of Castillo.

In addition, 49% of respondents said they believed Fujimori -- the daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori -- would be an “authoritarian” leader. Some 42% said they thought Castillo would create a leftist government “like Venezuela.”

The poll tracks with other surveys that show Castillo with a significant lead.

The Datum survey of 1,205 people had a margin of error of +/-2.8%

