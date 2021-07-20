(Bloomberg) -- Haiti will be swearing in a new prime minister on Tuesday, as the troubled Caribbean nation tries to emerge from the political chaos created by the murder of President Jovenel Moise two weeks ago.

Ariel Henry, a 71-year-old neurosurgeon and public health expert, will take the reins of the nation of 11 million, as interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph steps aside and resumes his role as foreign affairs minister. The rest of Henry’s hand-picked cabinet will also be sworn in at an event scheduled for 3 p.m. in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

Henry’s elevation comes after a power struggle with Joseph to decide who is in political control of the country. He’d been tapped by Moise to be prime minister but hadn’t stepped into the role when the president was assassinated in his home on July 7. Without a functioning legislature since 2020, and with the Supreme Court in disarray, Joseph claimed that he was the nation’s legitimate leader.

On Saturday, the “Core Group” of nations -- an influential bloc including ambassadors representing the U.S., the European Union and the United Nations -- urged Henry to form a new government and lead the country through general elections, currently scheduled for Sept. 26. Shortly after, Joseph announced he would step down.

Electoral Reset

Henry’s rise might be politically necessary but is legally dubious due to the lack of a functioning national assembly or high court, said Boaz Anglade, an independent political analyst from Haiti.

“This transition is not constitutional, not legitimate,” he said in an interview from Washington. “But of course, you cannot apply the constitution here because there’s no parliament.”

Given the circumstances, holding presidential and legislative elections in September -- perhaps in tandem with a constitutional referendum -- may be the nation’s best chance to hit “the reset” button, he said.

Read More: Haitian Fugitive Ordered Colombians to Kill Moise, Police Say

Until those elections, Henry will have to lead the deeply polarized and impoverished nation through one of its toughest periods in decades.

Haiti has been seized by gang violence and kidnappings that officials say pose a threat to organizing elections. It’s also trying to ramp up Covid-19 vaccinations just as the contagious delta variant has gripped the region. Haiti only received its first delivery of vaccines last week -- making it the last nation in the Americas to begin administering doses.

Finally, Henry will have to oversee the investigation into the murder of Moise. Officials have arrested more than 20 people, including 18 Colombians, many of them former soldiers; members of Moise’s security detail; and a Haitian doctor and pastor from South Florida who they say is a key player. But many people in the country, including Election Minister Mathias Pierre, argue that the true masterminds of the crime are yet to be identified.

Moise will be buried in the northern town of Cap-Haitien on Friday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.