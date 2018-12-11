(Bloomberg) -- Happy hump day, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

India named a former bureaucrat who oversaw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial cash ban program as its new central bank chief. His predecessor, Urjit Patel, left with scarcely a whimper, even neglecting to give his closest colleagues a heads-up on his early exit

China’s openness to cutting tariffs on U.S. cars is feeding optimism about trade talks. But recent history gives investors cause for pause on expecting a deal by the March 1 deadline. Despite truce talk, the U.S. is pressing ahead with plans to tighten restrictions on technology exports

Millennials and their Generation Z successors are poised to join forces to make American consumerism great again

In the race to lure companies looking for alternative sites amid the U.S.-China trade war, Vietnam wields a slew of advantages over its rivals

President Moon Jae-in’s income-led growth campaign will harm South Korea’s economy next year by weakening job creation, economists say

Philippine monetary policy doves are back in the game as oil prices cool

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s silence on interest rates is doing little to soothe market worry that Turkey’s central bank could ease too soon. Over in Argentina, the central bank has begun the most expansive phase of its new monetary program

These are Nomura’s 9 ‘gray swans’ that could hit markets in 2019

While the Reserve Bank has been fretting about Australia’s slowing levels of consumption, it has found one area that appears to be holding up well

Sydney’s property slump has reached a new milestone, with values falling further than the late 1980s when Australia was on the cusp of entering its last recession

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.