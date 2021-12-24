EDMONTON - New public health restrictions in Alberta announced earlier this week to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant take effect today.

Venues that seat more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity, a restriction that includes Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames hockey games and the upcoming World Junior Hockey championships in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Venues that seat between 500 and 1,000 can have no more than 500 people.

There is mandatory masking at these events and no food or drink can be consumed in the seats.

Pubs and restaurants that have signed on to the province's form of vaccine passport must limit guests to 10 people per table and not allow interactive social activities such as billiards, darts or dancing.

Drink service must be cut off at 11 p.m. and venues close 90 minutes after that.