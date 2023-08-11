(Bloomberg) -- Stricter capital rules on banks, as well as recent credit downgrades for small and midsize US lenders, will put more pressure on regional firms than on the country’s six biggest money centers, according to credit analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Those factors are unlikely to derail the performance of banks overall, the analysts wrote. “With regionals only accounting for 5% of the USD IG Banks sector, this leaves US money centers, and to a lesser extent Yankee banks, as the primary driver of sector performance,” analysts led by Lotfi Karoui wrote in a Thursday note to clients.

The analysts reiterated their overweight recommendation on financials versus corporates, citing “the still-significant excess premium embedded in the spread,” while also noting there is room for banks to reverse “a good portion of its 2022 performance gap vs. non-financials.”

Earlier in the week, Moody’s Investors Service lowered its ratings for 10 small and midsize lenders by one notch each, citing higher funding costs, possible regulatory capital weaknesses and growing risks related to commercial real estate amid weakening demand for office space. The credit grader also said it may cut other major firms including U.S. Bancorp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., State Street Corp., and Truist Financial Corp.

Those downgrades impacted about $8 billion of debt outstanding, or less than .01% of the overall amount of outstanding bank bonds in the US investment-grade market, Goldman’s analysts wrote.

The performance of banks has sharpened into focus since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered knock-on effects in the broader financial industry. That tumult spurred US regulators to unveil tougher requirements tied to Basel III, an international overhaul to bank rules that began in the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008.

The new rules would require banks to set aside more capital. Regulators say that the changes would help protect lenders from insolvency, but such revisions could also erase the $126 billion banks hold in “excess capital,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That will likely curtail the prospect of shareholder buybacks.

Midsize banks like KeyCorp and Huntington Bancshares Inc. would also be beholden to the kind of stringent requirements that had previously been reserved for the largest lenders.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.