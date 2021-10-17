(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc.’s South Korean hit “Squid Game” has been toppled as the streaming service’s most-watched TV series in the U.S. by the American thriller “You” -- at least for now.

After leading the U.S. charts for 25 days, “Squid Game” was squeezed out of the top spot on Saturday by the newly-released third season of “You,” according to data from tracking platform FlixPatrol. “You,” which stars “Gossip Girl” actor Penn Badgley, remained the most popular series on Sunday in the U.S.

First aired in 2018, “You” tells the story of a charming bookseller -- and serial killer -- who goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those by whom he’s transfixed. The show is based on books by American writer Caroline Kepnes.

“Squid Game” -- about a group of indebted Koreans engaging in a deadly contest for a massive cash prize -- is still Netflix’s biggest series launch ever, attracting 111 million views since its release on Sept. 17. It was the platform’s most-watched show worldwide on Sunday despite being edged out in the U.S.

The Netflix original series became a global hit overnight and is a milestone for the company’s development in Asia. Netflix estimates that “Squid Game” will create almost $900 million in value, according to figures seen by Bloomberg News.

