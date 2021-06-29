(Bloomberg) -- Invenergy and American Electric Power Co. started up a Nevada solar array that will provide 90% of the daytime power for 13 MGM Resorts International properties in Las Vegas.The 100-megawatt solar farm can produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of 27,000 homes and is projected to operate for 35 years, Invenergy said in a statement.The power-supply arangement will help MGM as it seeks to curb emissions by 45% on a square-footage basis by 2025, according to the statement. Invenergy operates the array and owns a 25% stake. AEP owns the rest.

