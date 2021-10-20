(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s New South Wales state announced a A$2.8 billion ($2.1 billion) package aimed at boosting spending activity as it emerges from a lockdown that lasted more than 100 days and dealt a huge blow to the economy.

“We need to get businesses open,” New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters Thursday.

The package includes A$500 million for dining and accommodation vouchers for residents, and a further A$739 million for housing and social support for those most impacted by the lockdowns.

Australia’s most populous state is in the process of rolling back Covid restrictions for fully vaccinated adults, after the double immunization rate topped 80% on October 16th. It is set to lift further restrictions on Dec. 1, including for people who are not fully vaccinated.

“One of the biggest challenges for so many families during lockdowns was learning from home, and now as life returns to normal we want to encourage people to get out and boost economic activity,” Perrottet said.

