(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s most populous state will end the requirement for vaccinated travelers to quarantine from November 1, as New South Wales’ inoculation rate for adults looks set to reach 80% over the weekend.

Travelers will be required to prove they have received a Therapeutic Goods Administration-approved vaccination and return a negative PCR test before boarding flights to Sydney, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters Friday

“For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, New South Wales is open for business. We want people back,” he said.

Further restrictions will also be lifted from November, including the removal of capacity limits on hospitality venues and home visits.

Qantas shares rose as much as 3.8% on Friday.

Australia has been subject to one of the world’s strictest controls on overseas travel since the pandemic hit in March 2020, but as vaccination rates climb rapidly across the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pushed state leaders to wind back lockdown measures that have crippled the economy and seen more than half the population subject to strict stay-at-home orders for months.

