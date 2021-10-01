(Bloomberg) -- The leader of Australia’s New South Wales state will resign pending a corruption investigation.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian will step down as leader of the state government, and no replacement has been named.

“Resigning at this time is against every instinct of my well-being,” Berejiklian told reporters Friday. “I have been given no option,” she said.

The New South Wales state Independent Commission Against Corruption will hold a further public inquiry from Oct. 18 that will investigate conduct from Berejiklian between 2012 and 2018, according to a media release on its website.

