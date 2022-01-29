(Bloomberg) -- The government of New South Wales on Sunday will announce new funding of more than A$1 billion ($700 million) to help small and mid-sized businesses hit by the pandemic, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Premier Dominic Perrottet’s support package will apply to losses incurred in February and could increase if it’s extended through March, the newspaper said. NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the relief means the economy could recover from the omicron wave, according to the report.

