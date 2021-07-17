(Bloomberg) --

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian refused to rule out the potential for further restrictions as case numbers in Sydney remained stubbornly high despite tough lockdown measures.

Australia’s most populous state recorded 105 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases in the 24 hours through 8 p.m. Saturday, underscoring challenges to contain the latest outbreak of the delta variant.

“I won’t rule out tweaks in the next few days to make sure we haven’t missed anything,” Berejiklian told reporters Sunday. “Our aim is to quash the virus.”

With 27 of the 105 cases listed as having been infectious in community, Berejiklian said authorities were intensely focused on seeing a reduction in that category, after numbers remained around similar levels for successive days.

“That is the number that worries us the most,” she said about the number of cases that have not been isolating while infectious.

It’s resulted in emerging hotspots across three of Sydney’s local government areas, where the vast majority of the city’s locally-acquired cases have been reported. Communities in those locations were barred from leaving the area on Saturday as the government attempts to ring-fence the proliferation of the virus there.

The premier has also ramped up restrictions across Greater Sydney, including tougher rules applied to non-critical retail trading, while construction work was ordered cease until July 30, when the current lockdown order is due to end.

The state has recorded 1,242 locally acquired cases since the latest outbreak started a month ago when an unvaccinated chauffeur infected with the delta variant spread it on while transporting airline crew.

Without any sign of diminishing case numbers, it raises the prospect that the lockdown deadline could be extended for a third time, after Berejiklian previously indicated that local case numbers would need to be near zero for the order to end.

