(Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are increasingly turning to business development companies to gain exposure to the $1.5 trillion private credit market, prompting asset managers to rethink an investment vehicle originally aimed at retail buyers.

Managers including Oak Hill Advisors, Fidelity Investments, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Churchill Asset Management have all launched their first non-traded BDCs this year in an effort to cater to this growing demand. Designed as a vehicle to allow small companies to raise capital from retail investors, BDCs are now becoming popular among pensions, insurers and family offices, as well as some international institutions.

The trend marks a shift for those investors, who have traditionally opted for draw-down fund structures to get into private credit. In those funds, which are also common in private equity, institutions typically make an upfront commitment and lock up their capital for a set number of years. BDCs, on the other hand, are structured as perpetual vehicles and issue shares that can be bought or redeemed with more flexibility.

“The demand from institutional limited partners for evergreen vehicles is driven largely by the natural maturation of private credit as an asset class,” said Casey Carroll, vice president of investor relations at Stellus Capital Management, a private lender. “Investors now have definite allocations to the space and want to be able to continually deploy capital with chosen managers without having to underwrite new funds each time.”

Non-traded, or private, BDCs have many things in common with their publicly traded peers, which have been around since the 1980s. Both are actively managed investment funds that are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and primarily provide loans to small- and medium-sized companies in the US. They also typically offer a more favorable tax treatment of the income they produce.

Lower Fees

Private BDCs are not traded on a stock exchange, only offer quarterly liquidity and generally require larger minimum investments. Crucially, however, they insulate investors from the day-to-day volatility of public markets and generally charge lower fees compared to public vehicles, which has become a particularly attractive feature for large buyers.

“Historically institutional investors would say no to public business development companies in large part because the fee structures wouldn’t work for them, but now it will,” Grishma Parekh, co-head of North American core senior lending at HPS Investment Partners. “There is now a non-traded or private framework that meets the needs of institutional investors.”

Read more: Private Credit Funds Move From Mergers to Timeshares, Car Loans

The concept of a non-traded BDC was first popularized by Blackstone Inc., which launched its flagship vehicle BCRED in 2021. Other titans of the industry including HPS, Ares Management Corp. and Golub Capital have followed suit.

BDCs’ total assets under management have more than doubled from $90 billion in 2017 to $235 billion in 2022, representing roughly a quarter of the US private credit market, according to research by Moody’s Investors Service.

To be sure, the open-ended nature of non-traded BDCs comes with a risk. Because investors are typically limited in how much and when they can withdraw capital, the vehicles need to carefully manage their liquidity to be able to continue to meet redemption requests during a downturn.

“Even though these BDCs have honored redemptions, there is also a correlation between their investment quality and their liquid assets, which could amplify their liquidity risk if credit conditions worsen,” said Ana Arsov, co-head of global banking at Moody’s.

Blackstone has already experienced a taste of that. Its BCRED vehicle faced heavy redemptions at the end of 2022, with withdrawals coming mostly from wealthy investors in Asia. The firm honored all the repurchase requests totaling around 5%.

Deals

A group led by Blue Owl Capital Inc. is providing $800 million of debt financing to support the acquisition of Worldwide Clinical Trials by Kohlberg & Company

Zotec Partners LLC is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to refinance its debt with private lenders

Vista Equity Partners is offering to pump $1 billion of preferred equity into its portfolio company Finastra Group Holdings Ltd. in an effort to get a multi-billion dollar refinancing over the line

A group led by Blue Owl and Sixth Street Partners has agreed to provide a $2.65 billion debt package to support Francisco Partners and TPG Inc.’s acquisition of New Relic Inc.

Barings has agreed to provide a €300 million debt package to Groupe Premium as part of a deal that will see Blackstone take a minority stake in the company

A Blackstone-backed solar firm is tapping private credit lenders for a €600 million loan to help fund a shareholder payout

HPS will provide a €1.5 billion loan package to help fund the buyout of Constantia Flexibles GmbH, dealing a setback to banks that had also been competing for the financing

Goldman Sachs and KKR & Co.’s capital-markets arm have lined up about €450 million of debt financing to back a potential acquisition of UK’s A-Gas

Track the largest deals in the industry with our Private Credit Loan Monitor

Fundraising

Franklin Templeton’s India unit is preparing a private credit fund managed by Santosh Kamath

KKR FS Income Trust, a business development company, is conducting a private offering for as much as $5 billion in shares

Job Moves

Jennifer Albrecht has returned to Simpson Thacher as a partner with the alternative capital and private credit practice in New York

Third Eye Capital has appointed David Steele as its new president and chief operating officer.

