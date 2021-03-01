(Bloomberg) -- Allies of one of Donald Trump’s congressional critics have launched a super-PAC to defend Republicans who voted to impeach or convict him and are now targeted by the former president for primary challenges.

Representative Adam Kinzinger, who’s running his own effort to counter Trump’s influence within the party, will raise money for the new group, according to a person familiar with its plans.

In his closing speech on Sunday to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump told the cheering crowd that he would back challengers to the seven senators and 10 representatives who voted to hold him responsible for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was impeached by the House and acquitted in the Senate. Kinzinger is among the 10 House members who voted to impeach Trump.

Trump, who is considering adding a super-PAC to his political operation, has already endorsed a primary opponent of Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, who also voted to impeach Trump. Save America, Trump’s leadership PAC, reported it had $31.2 million in the bank at the end of 2020, according to Federal Election Commission records, giving him plenty of money to back allies.

The Kinzinger-aligned super-PAC, Americans Keeping Country First, will provide cover for members like Gonzalez and Kinzinger, both of whom voted to impeach Trump, said Mario Castillo, who’s advising the group. “We’ve received real interest from GOP donors and expect to be well financed for primary season,” he said in a statement. The formation of the group was first reported by the by Washington Post.

The super-PAC is less focused on Trump than it is on building a big-tent GOP able to pursue a path beyond the former president, Castillo said.

Under federal law, candidates can’t coordinate their spending decisions with super-PACs, but they can raise money for them, provided they don’t request donations of more than $5,000. Kinzinger already has some deep-pocketed donors to ask, FEC records show.

In the 2020 election cycle, Bill and Melinda Gates each gave $7,800 to Kinzinger’s committees. Texas-based philanthropists John and Laura Arnold gave a combined $11,200. Robert Niehaus of Gcp Capital Partners gave $15,600 and Chicago White Sox co-owner Jerry Reinsdorf gave $5,600. Former Morgan Stanley chairman and chief executive officer Philip J. Purcell gave $11,200. Citadel’s Ken Griffin gave $2,800 to Kinzinger’s campaign.

Kinzinger has launched his own effort to support colleagues who oppose Trump’s influence in the party. Country First, a new website paid for by his leadership PAC, features videos and a podcast. The site is funded by his leadership PAC, which had less than $40,000 in cash at the end of 2020.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.