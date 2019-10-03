New Tariffs Are Coming For Your Whiskey and Fancy Irish Butter

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumers, never shy about loading on the butter, have been buying growing amounts of Irish dairy products. A new round of U.S. tariffs may stall that momentum.

Kerrygold, the Irish import that’s now America’s second-best selling brand of butter, is just one of the products whose price may rise after the World Trade Organization authorized levies on a swath of European Union exports in response to government aid for Airbus. Drowning your sorrows about expensive butter may cost more now as well, because Irish whiskey is in the crosshairs too.

The tariffs are the latest in an escalation of trade disputes across the globe since President Donald Trump took office in the U.S. pledging to put an end to his country’s trade deficits with an array of other nations. Rising tariffs have mostly centered on China -- but the Trump administration has been quick to enact levies to other nations as well.

Representatives for Ornua Co-operative Ltd., the maker of Kerrygold and formerly the Irish dairy board, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

