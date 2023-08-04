New Technology Is Here To Fight Climate Change: Big Take Podcast

Despite global efforts to slow the effects of climate change, July was the hottest month on record. The good news is that powerful new technology can help turn things around. Bloomberg’s Eric Roston, Zahra Hirji and John Ainger join this episode to discuss what it will take and how much it will cost to halt global warming.

