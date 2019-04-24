(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Trade negotiators led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing next week, the White House said, as both sides work to reach a draft agreement by next month

The People’s Bank of China offered $39.8 billion of targeted medium-term loans on Wednesday, a step that funnels money to some lenders while avoiding broad easing

The U.K. formally kick-started its search for Mark Carney’s successor as governor of the Bank of England, which becomes available early in 2020

The Swiss National Bank is walking a tightrope with its trove of foreign equities valued at an estimated 144 billion francs

Turkish investors are revising down their pre-March expectations, Ziad Daoud found on a recent trip there

President Donald Trump is unhappy that his pick for Fed chief Jerome Powell has raised interest rates. But he can’t do much about it. That doesn’t mean Trump isn’t trying

As Japan’s epic three-decade Heisei era draws to a close, here’s a look at the economy through a period that opened near the zenith of a massive stock-price bubble, suffered a triple-trauma of earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, and witnessed creeping social change

Investment and consumption waned in India, the latest high-frequency indicators show, putting a brake on growth in the world’s fastest-growing major economy

Patience, bluster or escalation? Here’s how Iran might respond to Trump’s tightening of oil sanctions

