(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish central bank’s new Governor Fatih Karahan said current levels of monetary tightness would be preserved in his first remarks since his appointment on Saturday.

In an English statement published on the central bank’s website, Karahan said that price stability was “the priority” for the central bank. “We are determined to maintaining the necessary monetary tightness until inflation falls to levels consistent with our target,” he said.

“We will be watchful of inflation expectations and pricing behavior,” he said. “We stand ready to act in case of any deterioration in the inflation outlook.”

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek followed the statement by offering his support to Karahan, describing him as an “excellent fit” for the job. “With extensive experience, most of which was with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, I have no doubt he will excel in his new role,” he said on X.

Simsek also said “fiscal discipline” would help support the disinflation process. Turkey is set to announce inflation data for January on Monday, with analysts seeing monthly price growth of 6.5%. A separate survey predicted the annual inflation rate holding at almost 65%.

The new governor is set to address economists and reporters in Ankara on Feb. 8 at the presentation of the first quarterly inflation report of the year, where he’s expected to lay out the bank’s new forecasts.

Karahan was appointed to the top job at the central bank after his predecessor Hafize Gaye Erkan abruptly announced her resignation just eight months into her term. He has more than a decade of experience as an economist at Amazon.com and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Before his promotion, he was a deputy governor at the Turkish central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee and held that post since July 2023.

The central bank has already raised the benchmark policy rate to 45% from 8.5% in eight months. Last month, under Erkan, the bank said it would end the tightening cycle but kept its hawkish bias.

