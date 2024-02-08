New Turkey Central Banker Says Policy May Be Tightened More

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s new central bank governor ruled out interest rate hikes for the time being but said further tightening is possible if the inflation outlook worsens.

“Monetary policy will be tightened if inflation expectations, pricing behavior, government spending, tax policy, wages and private consumption lead to a significant deviation from our inflation outlook expectations,” Fatih Karahan said at an event in Ankara on Thursday to present the bank’s latest projections.

In his first public appearance since the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Hafize Gaye Erkan late last week, Karahan said more rate hikes were not needed “at the moment.”

His deputy governors Cevdet Akcay and Hatice Karahan were also on the stage to answer questions from reporters and economists.

Akcay supported Karahan’s comments. “We are trying to implement a monetary tightening system where a 45% policy rate is enough,” he said.

The central bank maintained its estimate that year-on-year inflation will slow to 36% by the end of 2024, which Akcay described as “an ambitious but achievable target.”

According to Karahan’s presentation, headline inflation will rise through the first half of the year then “decline steadily” in the second half. The bank sees inflation at 14% in 2025 and 9% by the end of next year.

The lira was steady, trading at around 30.6 per dollar as of 12:55 p.m in Ankara. Turkey’s main equities gauge extended gains to rise 1.2%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We attribute the central bank’s decision to keep its forecasts unchanged as an effort to signal policy continuity after Hafize Gaye Erkan’s departure. This is not a surprising outcome — Karahan was deputy governor when the November forecasts were made. Local elections scheduled for March were probably another factor behind the decision — the CBRT also kept its outlook on hold ahead of May 2023’s presidential and parliamentary elections.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more.

Inflation in the $1.1 trillion economy stood at 65% last month, having surged in large part due to ultra-loose monetary policy championed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least until a shift following his reelection victory in May.

Since then, Turkey’s raised its main interest rate from 8.5% to 45%, finishing the eight-month long tightening cycle in January under a team championing more orthodox policies.

Erkan, the previous governor, resigned abruptly last week for what government officials said were personal reasons. Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek was quick to emphasize that the government maintained confidence in the central bank, ruling out a policy U-turn.

Simsek’s endorsement of Karahan reassured markets because Erdogan has removed three governors in recent years for being too hawkish for his liking. Karahan started his comments on Thursday by thanking Erkan for her efforts, which were widely commended by investors.

Asserting His Plans

For the newly installed governor, who previously worked at the New York Federal Reserve and as a principal economist at Amazon.com, the event was a chance to say where he plans to steer monetary policy.

“The policy rate will be maintained at its current level as long as it’s needed,” Karahan said, adding that he would focus on two main conditions: a “visible slowdown” in the main trend of monthly inflation and the convergence of inflation expectations with the central bank’s estimates.

The projected path of inflation has become Turkish officials’ preferred measure for gauging the tightness of policy. Turkey’s rates are still well below zero when adjusted for current prices.

The quarterly presentations returned to relevance during Erkan’s tenure after a long period when the previous leadership delivered wildly optimistic forecasts, to the dismay of investors and analysts.

Turkey’s monthly inflation accelerated to 6.7% in January after five consecutive months of slowing down. But the central bank said the increase was temporary.

“After the rise in January, we expect main trend in inflation to weaken,” Karahan said. The bank will be closely following the wage-hike impact as part of the risks on inflation, he added.

