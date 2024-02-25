(Bloomberg) -- Feleti Teo has been elected unopposed as the next prime minister of the small Pacific nation of Tuvalu, a decision which may have implications for one of Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies in the region.

Former Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe congratulated Teo on his election on Monday, in a post on X. “It is the first time in our history that a Prime Minister has been nominated unopposed,” he said.

A former deputy secretary of the Pacific Island Forum, Teo’s election comes almost a month after Tuvalu’s polls in which former prime minister Kausea Natano lost his seat, sparking a new contest for leadership.

Before the January vote, lawmakers expected a likely re-evaluation of Tuvalu’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan, one of the three nations in the Pacific that still maintain relations with Taipei. Nauru earlier this year said it was switching its recognition to China.

Jess Marinaccio, a former official at Tuvalu’s Foreign Ministry, described Teo as one of the most “internationally experienced people elected to Parliament.” Marinaccio, now an assistant professor at California State University Dominguez Hills, said it was unclear what Teo’s position will be on Taiwan or China as he had been “tight-lipped” on the subject.

Teo will also decide on the future of a security and migration agreement which was struck with Australia in November. That pact has proved controversial in Tuvalu, with some lawmakers saying it gave up too much of the island’s sovereignty to Australia.

