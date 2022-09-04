1h ago
New US Consul General to Hong Kong Set to Arrive This Month
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The new head of the US consulate in Hong Kong, Gregory May, is set to arrive this month, according to a person familiar with the matter.
May has served in US embassies in Beijing and Mongolia and the the consulate in Guangzhou, according to his profile on the State Department website. He was also consul general in Shenyang.
May was a journalist in Taiwan from 1993 to 1996, and also worked at the Nixon Center, a foreign policy think tank, where he specialized in Chinese studies.
How China’s National Security Law Changed Hong Kong: QuickTake
The decision to name a career diplomat with greater China experience was made “at least in part to avoid adding further tension” between the US government and officials in Hong Kong and China, the South China Morning Post reported earlier, citing an unidentified source.
US-China tensions have escalated as Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong, and Washington sanctioned dozens of Chinese and Hong Kong officials, including its former head Carrie Lam.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:19
BoC will stop 'dancing around' recession risks: Top Bay Streeter
-
2:18
Twitter launches an edit button for paying subscribers
-
5:27
In a common-law relationship? Here's what it could mean for your money
-
7:07
Hype over plant-based meat is done but market still poised for growth: Experts
-
5:07
'Hold off or lay off': Tech sector retracts in adjustment to new reality
-
2:08
Inflation's ugly realities poised to hit red-hot Botox, surgery market