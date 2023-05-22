New Weight-Loss Drug Found to Be Effective in Pill Form, Novo Nordisk Says

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S’s weight drug semaglutide, sold as the once-weekly Wegovy shot, was effective as a daily pill in a study.

People with obesity or overweight assigned to take the pill, together with lifestyle interventions, lost an average of 15.1% of their body weight compared with 2.4% loss in a group given a placebo, the Danish drugmaker said in a statement. About 85% of the semaglutide group lost 5% or more of their body weight, compared with about 26% on placebo.

Novo stock was up over 2% in afternoon trading in Copenhagen.

The results are comparable to those of a study with the injectable form of the drug, said Martin Holst Lange, Novo’s executive vice president for development. Patients could potentially be offered a choice between a daily pill or weekly shot, he said.

The dramatic success of the new category of weight-loss drugs has catapulted Novo to Europe’s second-most valuable company, behind luxury group LVMH. However, the company has struggled to make enough of its new drugs to meet demand.

Novo said it expects to file for regulatory approval for the pill in the US and EU this year. A launch will depend on portfolio priorities and manufacturing capacity, the company said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.