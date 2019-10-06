New Whistle-Blowers May Be Poised to Emerge in Trump Saga

(Bloomberg) -- The lead attorney representing the whistle-blower who first came forward with a complaint against President Donald Trump says his firm is now representing “multiple whistle-blowers” in connection to the matter.

Andrew Bakaj’s comment Sunday followed a report from ABC News that a second whistle-blower is closer to coming forward with details about Trump’s efforts to request the Ukrainian government dig up damaging information about a political rival.

“My firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General,” Bakaj of the law firm Compass Rose Legal Group PLLC said on Twitter.

The administration suffered a week of damaging developments that included Trump publicly calling on Ukraine and China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son -- echoing Democrats’ accusation that the president was leveraging his power to target a political enemy.

House impeachment investigators have subpoenaed the White House for documents on efforts by Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukraine into launching a probe of the Bidens.

Trump claims that Biden improperly helped his son Hunter profit from business deals in Ukraine and China. The allegations related to Ukraine have been discredited, and those related to China aren’t supported by publicly known details. Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign has dismissed the allegations as without merit.

The existence of a potential second whistleblower, who may have more direct knowledge of Trump’s interactions with Ukraine, was first reported Friday by the New York Times.

Trump responded in a tweet on Saturday, saying the “Deep State” is “going to the bench” for reinforcements.

