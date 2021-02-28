(Bloomberg) --

New World Development Co. has closed its flagship mall in Hong Kong for two days after a cluster of new Covid-19 cases centered there emerged over the past week.

The developer shut the K11 MUSEA shopping center -- located in the Tsim Sha Tsui section of Kowloon -- on Sunday to begin deep cleaning, it said in a statement. It’s to remain shut through Monday.

This marks the first time a Hong Kong landlord has closed a mall because of virus concerns.

A cluster of 44 infections has been found from a Chinese restaurant in the mall, health officials said on Sunday. A worker in the restaurant is believed to have passed the virus to coworkers and patrons more than a week earlier.

The landlord said it would offer free Covid-19 testings for its staff and tenants Sunday.

The K11 MUSEA mall, opened in 2019, is one of the latest additions to New World’s retail portfolio. Retail sales in its K11-branded malls increased by more than 50% in the last six months of 2020 from the year before, Chief Executive Officer Adrian Cheng said in an earnings briefing Friday.

