(Bloomberg) -- Soaring prices and a wave of strikes are weighing Britons down as residents of the UK capital prepare for what promises to be a muted New Year’s Eve for many.

“We’d normally get fizzy wine, but now we’ll just get a couple of cheap bottles,” said Paul Cullinan, a retired doctor, outside a Tesco supermarket in east London on Friday. “Everything’s toned down a bit.”

Members of his household are bundling up when indoors to stay warm and save money, Cullinan said, after UK electricity prices rose by two-thirds and gas more than doubled in the past year — despite a government subsidy that ends in early 2023.

Britons have also been hit by the rising cost of feeding their families. Food, along with non-alcoholic drinks, is among the biggest contributors to a 10.7% inflation rate. A survey by KPMG found almost two-thirds of those in the UK plan to cut spending and save more next year.

Naz Faqiri, a fruit and vegetable vendor, said increasing prices have already forced people to buy less. “On average, if a customer used to spend £20 a week on fruits before, now it’s been reduced to £10,” he estimated.

‘Joy Shortage’

More and more people have sought help. Charity Trussell Trust’s UK-wide network distributed 1.3 million food parcels in the six months to September, an increase of 52% from the same period in 2019.

Capturing the mood of the nation, its biggest grocer, Tesco, is running ads for party food that warn of a “joy shortage.”

Deals for sausage rolls and samosas may not be enough to inspire big celebrations, though. Aside from money woes, Lindsay Mendes, a nurse at Homerton Hospital, says ill health is also reining in plans.

“So many people have got flu or they’ve got Covid,” she said outside a bakery next to Victoria Park, which plans a fireworks display. “It’s a perfect storm — no money, depression on the back of the government, the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis.”

Health Care

What’s more, a wave of strikes has been disrupting daily life, from public transport to health services, as workers scramble to keep pace with inflation. Hospitals and general surgeries are under strain, while mental health issues are keeping Britain’s workers out of work at record levels, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

There’s little sign the new year will bring an end to labor strife, as rail workers prepare to kick off 2023 with more walkouts. Nurses and ambulance workers are also planning further strikes in January.

Elena Perez, a teacher’s assistant, is worried about prices rising further, but trying not to think about it. She said that for Spaniards, like her, New Year’s Eve is important, and eating grapes is a traditional part of the celebration.

“We usually get seafood and I don’t think we can afford that this year,” she said. “We’re going to cook something easy and cheap. And grapes!”

