(Bloomberg) -- New York will bolster spending on the city’s subway system, deploying more police officers and removing severely mentally ill homeless people amid a series of high-profile killings and other crimes on the transit system, Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams said.

The two leaders walked a delicate line in their announcement on Saturday: asserting that they have fulfilled promises to improve subway safety while acknowledging that riders continue to feel threatened using the largest mass transit system in the US.

“If New Yorkers don’t feel safe, we are failing,” Adams said.

The announcement comes nine months after the two leaders unveiled a subway safety plan to deal with an increase in crime during the pandemic and to address the estimated 1,500 unhoused and mentally ill people who live in the system.

Hochul, a Democrat waging a narrowing election campaign in which crime is a major issue, said outreach workers have identified the people frequenting the system who “need the most help.” An additional 50 inpatient beds will be available to start, she said.

“I believe not only will this provide health for them, it will also help alleviate the fear of many of our riders today,” she said. “We know who they are.”

The state will invest an extra $62 million in subway operations, including for extended duty by hundreds of police officers to increase safety on trains and platforms, the mayor’s office said Saturday. The money will also provide for two new dedicated units at psychiatric centers to assist the seriously mentally ill, and cameras are being installed on every train car.

Ridership is at about 62% of pre-pandemic levels, with some 3.8 million people using the city’s subways on Thursday, MTA figures indicate, while subway crimes were roughly the same as 2019.

But there have been nine homicides this year, compared to three in all of 2019, New York Police Department data show. A mass shooting in April at a Brooklyn subway station that left 23 people injured gained national attention. Local media, such as the New York Post, have prominently covered violent incidents, including shovings and stabbings.

“We must address the perception and the reality of public safety,” Adams said.

Crime, along with inflation, has become a top concern for voters ahead of election day on Nov. 8. Polls show Hochul’s lead to keep her job as governor is shrinking against Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, who has made mass-transit crime a central campaign issue.

