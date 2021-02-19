(Bloomberg) -- New York state is moving forward with a plan to redevelop the area around Pennsylvania Station, a major project that could reshape midtown Manhattan.

Empire State Development has adopted a draft plan to develop eight sites around the transit hub, which would result in 10 mixed-used buildings with about 20 million square feet (roughly 1.9 million square meters) of offices, retail, hotel and potentially residential space.

Read more: Cuomo Proposes Extending Manhattan’s High Line to New Train Hall

Last year, Cuomo promised to expand the train station’s capacity by 40% and create new developments to fund the improvements. The draft plan announced on Friday would roughly double the size of building permitted on the sites, according to a press release.

The state is partnering on the project with Vornado Realty Trust, which owns much of the land targeted for development.

Read more: Port Authority Eyes New Plan for Midtown NYC Bus Terminal

Vornado has been looking replicate the success at nearby Hudson Yards, spending more than $2 billion to redevelop over 5 million square feet by Penn Station. Facebook Inc. inked a lease in August for all of the office space at the Farley Building, which is connected to the new Moynihan Trail Hall.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.