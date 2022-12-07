(Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said an independent investigation substantiated sexual-harassment allegations against her longtime chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan, whose resignation was revealed last week.

James, a Democrat who has long spoken out against mistreatment of women, said in a statement Wednesday that her office handled the allegations “as aggressively as every other matter that has come before our office.” She said she moved quickly to put Khan under workplace restrictions and hired an outside law firm for the review within three days of hearing the allegations.

Khan, 38, resigned while the investigation was ongoing, James said.

“When the process concluded, my office spoke with each individual and informed them that allegations were substantiated,” James said in the statement. “I am confident in the steps that were taken to swiftly review the allegations and in the integrity of the investigation.”

Khan said in a statement last week, when the allegations and his resignation were first reported, that he had always planned to leave the AG’s office at the end of the year, and that the law firm’s probe cleared him of “official workplace misconduct.” A person familiar with the probe said last week that the allegations did not involve any current employees.

Khan did not immediately respond to a request for comment on James’ statement.

