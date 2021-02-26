(Bloomberg) -- Hotel workers will be added to the list of professions eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The governor said he was granting localities the flexibility to add hotel workers to vaccine priority lists because hotels in many parts of the state serve as quarantine areas for COVID positive persons to isolate from their families. He said the hotel workers provide an essential health-care service.

“In turn, the staff at these facilities are being exposed to COVID regularly,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo also said he will work with New York City’s health department to ensure a more equal distribution of vaccines after he received a letter from lawmakers alleging that the Bronx was not receiving an equitable share of vaccine compared to other boroughs in the City. He said he would increase the vaccine allocation to the Yankee Stadium site and add a second vaccination site in the northern Bronx.

Nearly 11% of adults are vaccinated in the Bronx, compared to 15.4% in Manhattan, according to a Bloomberg analysis of city vaccination data as of Feb. 23. The Bronx has 6 vaccine sites per 100,000 adults, the second-highest borough after Manhattan.

“Equity in vaccination is a priority for New York State and the Governor agrees that the allocation to the Bronx is low,” Cuomo said. “This is especially inequitable as the Bronx has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York City.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.