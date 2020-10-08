New York and New Jersey Both Record Most New Virus Cases Since Mid-May

(Bloomberg) -- New York and New Jersey recorded the most new Covid-19 cases since mid-May as they struggled to contain outbreaks of the virus.

New York recorded 1,836 positive tests out of 145,811 conducted on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday on a virus briefing conference call. That was the highest one-day total since May 17. The majority of the cases are in 20 hot spots in Queens, Brooklyn, and Orange and Rockland counties, areas that account for 6% of the statewide population, Cuomo said. The positivity rate is 5.8% in those areas.

The positivity rate statewide is 1.01%, excluding the hot spots. Cuomo said there also is a cluster in Binghamton, stemming from positive cases at a bar. There were 754 hospitalizations and 10 virus-related fatalities statewide on Wednesday, according to state data.

In New Jersey, the state recorded 1,301 new cases, the most since May 19. It hadn’t exceeded 1,000 new cases in a single day since May 29. The statewide positivity rate is 3.69%.

The number of positive cases more than doubled in 24 hours, with the number of hospitalized hitting the highest since Aug. 5. The state said 22% of the new cases were in Ocean County.

