(Bloomberg) -- Organizers of the 2021 New York International Automobile Show have canceled the event for the second year in a row, citing concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant.

“All signs were positive, and the show was coming together stronger than ever, but today is a different story,” Mark Schienberg, president of the New York Auto Show, said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The statement cited “increased measures announced recently by State and local officials” to protect the public from the coronavirus for the decision.

The annual event was to be held in its traditional venue, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. This marks the second-consecutive year that the 121-year-old New York Auto Show was cancelled.

The organizers expressed confidence the show will return to its regular spring schedule in April 2022.

