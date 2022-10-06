(Bloomberg) -- A New York law passed in response to the Supreme Court easing restrictions on concealed carry gun permits was ruled mostly unconstitutional by a federal judge, including a ban on firearms in Times Square.

The state in July expanded gun bans in public spaces, including transportation, sports arenas and anywhere licensed to serve alcoholic beverages. US District Judge Glenn Suddaby on Thursday ruled that there was no historical basis for restrictions in such places, noting 19th Century laws specifically allowed the carrying of concealed weapons while “on a journey.”

Carrying guns in Times Square had been specifically restricted in the New York law, but Suddaby said that was impermissible based on historical analogues.

Suddaby issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state from enforcing those provisions of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act passed in July. He did allow restrictions to remain on government buildings, polling places, schools and other places where he said guns had been historically prohibited.

