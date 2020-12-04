New York Braces for Nor’easter, New England Will Get Snow Dump

(Bloomberg) -- New York and the rest of the Northeast are about to get drenched.

A powerful nor’easter is expected to sweep up the East Coast Friday, bringing wind and rain to New York and the cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, while dropping as much as 7 inches (18 centimeters) of snow on Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service said.

The system is migrating from the South to New England, and will strengthen as is traverses the Mid-Atlantic states. Rain will start in New York Friday and continue through Saturday, and the storm will reach Boston before 4 p.m. Saturday and then probably turn to snow overnight.

“D.C., rain. Philly, rain. New York, rain,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. “Boston could get some snow.”

The heaviest snow will likely fall across parts of New Hampshire and interior sections of Maine. Some areas of northern Maine may get as much as 12 inches, the weather service said. A winter storm watch is in place from Massachusetts to Maine.

