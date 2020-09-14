(Bloomberg) -- A coalition of business groups from New York City and suburban Long Island and Westchester pleaded with President Donald Trump to secure a funding deal to rescue the region and its transportation system from fiscal crisis.

State and local governments “are on the brink of having to lay off police officers, fire fighters, emergency service personnel and others from the public workforce that could consequently jeopardize public safety and thus our economy,” the Partnership for New York City, Long Island Association and Business Council of Westchester wrote in a letter dated Monday to the president.

The regions represent about 4% of the U.S. population and 6% of the nation’s gross domestic product, according to the groups. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city’s subway system, commuter rail and bridges and tunnels, serves a region that represents about 10% of U.S. economic output, they said.

“It is imperative that you negotiate the agreement that provides dedicated funding for mass transit systems, which are suffering an existential fiscal crisis as a result of Covid-19’s impact on ridership and revenues,” the letter stated. “Without federal relief, this will further devastate businesses that rely on mass transit and also constrain the national economic recovery.”

