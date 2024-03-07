(Bloomberg) -- New York’s private-sector workforce jumped to a record of 8.35 million jobs in January, marking the state’s full recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The state has added more than 1.9 million private-sector jobs since the height of the pandemic in 2020, when employment hit a 30-year low of 6.4 million, according to data compiled by the state Labor Department. Private education, health care, leisure and hospitality drove the gains, the governor said.

“Business is booming, New Yorkers are getting back to work, and thanks to a major economic relief package I announced in my first months in office, our communities are stronger and more vibrant than ever,” Hochul said in a statement Thursday.

Ithaca, the Finger Lakes city that’s home to Cornell University, spearheaded the growth with a 6.4% increase in private-sector jobs in the year ended in January, followed by the Watertown area near Canada. New York City’s job count inched up by 1.7% to 4.1 million, while Long Island saw a 1.8% gain to 1.1 million.

The governor credited her economic recovery initiatives, including a $450 million allocation in November 2021 aimed at revitalizing New York’s hard-hit tourism sector. She also cited the Small Business Rescue Plan, which pledged $1 billion to small businesses, as a key to bolstering the post-pandemic job market.

Even so, New York, the original US epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, trailed most states in the speed of its rebound. As of June, it was one of only nine states that hadn’t made a full employment recovery, according to the Empire Center, a think tank based in Albany.

