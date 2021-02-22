(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said movie theaters will be allowed to open at 25% capacity on March 5 with no more than 50 people per screening.

Masks and assigned seating will be required, Cuomo said at a Monday virus briefing. Movie theaters will need to follow the state ventilation standards.

Movie theaters are the latest businesses the governor has allowed to reopen as Covid-19 cases in the state have dropped from their post-holiday highs. Cuomo has also announced plans to re-open weddings and catered events. He allowed New York City’s restaurants to resume indoor dining earlier this month.

Shares in movie theater operators spiked on Monday after Cuomo’s announcement was made. AMC climbed as much as 17%, Cinemark rose 9.2%, and Imax gained as much as 5.6%.

